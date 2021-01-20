Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 5,100 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

