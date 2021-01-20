Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

