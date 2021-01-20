Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.