Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

