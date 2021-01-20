Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€47.40” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) received a €47.40 ($55.76) target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.64).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.91 ($50.48) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.77. Deutsche Post AG has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

