Credit Suisse Group Raises TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TA. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

TA traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

