Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) a €102.00 Price Target

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.18 ($129.63).

SAF opened at €113.25 ($133.24) on Monday. Safran SA has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €118.14 and a 200-day moving average of €102.45.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

