Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Receives €53.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.50 ($62.94).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.90 ($64.59) on Wednesday. Covestro AG has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a twelve month high of €55.70 ($65.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

