CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $18.25 on Tuesday, reaching $871.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,836. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $951.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $891.03 and its 200 day moving average is $843.40.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

