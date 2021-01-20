COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.