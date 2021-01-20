Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

