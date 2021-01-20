Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New $7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $5.75 to $7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.
About Converge Technology Solutions
