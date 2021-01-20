Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS stock opened at C$6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.