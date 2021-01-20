Contrasting Sundial Growers (SNDL) & Its Competitors

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sundial Growers to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.22 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -4.80

Sundial Growers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sundial Growers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 151 373 402 10 2.29

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ peers have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Summary

Sundial Growers peers beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.