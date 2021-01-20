Contrasting Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) & Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Albertsons Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.04 billion 0.33 $20.01 million $0.89 17.12 Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.13 $466.40 million N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Albertsons Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Albertsons Companies 1 3 14 0 2.72

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.14%. Albertsons Companies has a consensus price target of $19.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.8% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Albertsons Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.93% 11.94% 2.96% Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10%

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of December 03, 2020, it operated 160 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

