Contrasting FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstCash and Suburban Propane Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 1 3 0 2.75 Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.97%. Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given FirstCash’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30% Suburban Propane Partners 5.48% 14.43% 2.87%

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. FirstCash pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and Suburban Propane Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.29 $164.62 million $3.89 14.95 Suburban Propane Partners $1.11 billion 0.86 $60.76 million $0.97 15.79

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Suburban Propane Partners. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FirstCash beats Suburban Propane Partners on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 26, 2020, the company served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

