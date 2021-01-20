Contrasting Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.05 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Abercrombie & Fitch $3.62 billion 0.41 $39.36 million $0.73 32.36

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Abercrombie & Fitch -3.55% -6.61% -1.74%

Risk and Volatility

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Destination XL Group and Abercrombie & Fitch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abercrombie & Fitch 2 5 4 0 2.18

Destination XL Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 650.00%. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus price target of $22.46, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Destination XL Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

