ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.00

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 65091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.82).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

