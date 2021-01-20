Consolidated Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. 25,531,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.