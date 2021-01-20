Consolidated Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.32.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

