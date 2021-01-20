Consolidated Investment Group LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $1,457,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 440,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,308 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

