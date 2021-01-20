Consolidated Investment Group LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 14,120,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,568,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

