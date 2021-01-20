Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $39,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.42. 976,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $535.83 and its 200-day moving average is $487.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.57.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

