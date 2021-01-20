Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 5,690,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

