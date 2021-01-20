Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,120,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,568,252. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.