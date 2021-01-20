Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

ED stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

