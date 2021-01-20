ConocoPhillips to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 211,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 123,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

