Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.97. 3,787,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $285.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

