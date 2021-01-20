Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.38. Conformis shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 72,208 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Get Conformis alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.