Concentrum Wealth Management Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 4.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.