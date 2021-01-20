Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,124,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average of $64.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.