Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 464,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,660.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,784.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

