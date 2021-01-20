Comptoir Group PLC (COM.L) (LON:COM) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (COM.L) (LON:COM) dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 146,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.13.

About Comptoir Group PLC (COM.L) (LON:COM)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 24 restaurants and 6 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

