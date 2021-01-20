Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 38,556 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28.

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00.

NYSE CODI opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after buying an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Compass Diversified by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

