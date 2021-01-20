Comparing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sun Communities and Weyerhaeuser’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 12.02 $177.38 million $4.92 28.70 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 3.72 -$76.00 million $0.39 83.85

Sun Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 11.76% 4.26% 2.16% Weyerhaeuser 4.67% 3.59% 1.78%

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser pays out 174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sun Communities and Weyerhaeuser, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 7 0 2.78 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Weyerhaeuser on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, we generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

