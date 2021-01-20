Comparing Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Consumer Healthcare 17.03% 13.76% 4.80% Novo Nordisk A/S 32.65% 71.46% 31.34%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 4 3 0 2.43 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 5 2 0 2.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $80.17, suggesting a potential upside of 110.36%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prestige Consumer Healthcare and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 1.98 $142.28 million $2.96 12.87 Novo Nordisk A/S $18.30 billion 9.26 $5.84 billion $2.46 29.25

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Prestige Consumer Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The company offers BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergies/redness relief, Compound W wart removals, Debrox ear wax removals, DenTek for PEG oral care, and Dramamine for motion sickness relief. It also provides Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Summer's Eve feminine hygiene, Fess nasal saline spray, and Hydralyte for oral rehydration products. The company sells through mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores, as well as e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has collaboration agreements with Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia; Medtronic plc to develop integrated digital solutions for people with diabetes; and bluebird bio, Inc. to develop in vivo genome editing treatments for genetic diseases, as well as research collaboration and license agreement with Procyon Technologies LLC to develop an implantable cell encapsulation device to be used in a novel therapy for Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.