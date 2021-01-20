Comparing Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and Persimmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Persimmon N/A N/A N/A

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Persimmon pays an annual dividend of $3.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Datatec pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Persimmon pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Datatec has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Persimmon has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datatec and Persimmon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.30 billion 0.10 $14.24 million $0.19 22.11 Persimmon $4.66 billion 2.59 $1.08 billion $6.87 11.00

Persimmon has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec. Persimmon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Persimmon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datatec and Persimmon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Persimmon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Persimmon beats Datatec on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services with a focus on data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. The Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries, as well as finance leasing services. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

