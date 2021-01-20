Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €47.50 by UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been given a €47.50 ($55.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.54 ($45.35).

SGO stock opened at €42.71 ($50.25) on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.18.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

