Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Commvault Systems to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $59.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.