Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

