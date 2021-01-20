Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 19,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $67.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

