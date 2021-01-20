Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMA opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.