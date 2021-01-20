Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Columbus McKinnon has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

CMCO opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $998.02 million, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

