Columbus Circle Investors Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of PKI opened at $149.29 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

