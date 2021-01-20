Columbus Circle Investors Has $69.59 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Columbus Circle Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,988 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises about 3.0% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $69,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,956,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $87,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after buying an additional 250,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 651,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,065,000 after buying an additional 96,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $162,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,638 shares of company stock worth $15,664,746. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

