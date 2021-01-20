Columbus Circle Investors Has $15.36 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Square were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 increased their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.39.

Square stock opened at $227.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.74, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.