Columbus Circle Investors Buys 36,318 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up approximately 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 20,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 10,410 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.97, for a total value of $4,038,767.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,485,013.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,876 shares of company stock valued at $65,427,125 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

