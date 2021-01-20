Columbus Circle Investors Acquires 7,456 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 253.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

