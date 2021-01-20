Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,161,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 621,464 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,769. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

