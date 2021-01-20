Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,562,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,013. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.