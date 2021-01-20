Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.62. 5,790,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,822. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

